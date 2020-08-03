LILBURN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —

PRESS RELEASE:

On Sunday, August 2, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Lilburn officers working an off-duty job reported hearing gun shots in the area of 745 Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Lilburn. Those officers along with officers assigned to West Precinct responded to the location where they found an adult male suffering with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Gwinnett County Fire Department (GCFD) responded and transported the victim to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Witnesses reported a second victim fled the scene on foot before getting in the bed of a pickup truck. The owner of the pickup, who was unaware the victim was in the back, located the victim in the area of Burns Walk Ct. Gwinnett Police and GCFD responded to that location where found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

A third victim was located a short distance away at a residence off Cliffglen Way. Gwinnett Police and GCFD responded to that location where they located an adult male also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. It is believed all three victims rode to the incident location together. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

The suspects were seen armed and fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles. Gwinnett Police K9 responded and located several articles of evidence, but no other victims. The Crime Scene Unit as well as detectives are currently on scene investigating. This incident appears to be drug related.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Numbers: 20-057172, 20-057182, LP20001909.