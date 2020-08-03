File Photo: A boy looks out of a window while riding a school bus on January 30, 2019 in New York City. - A life-threatening deep freeze gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday as weather colder than Antarctica grounded flights, disrupted travel and brought life to a standstill for tens of millions. Mail deliveries were suspended, schools and business closed, and residents encouraged to stay home in nearly a dozen states where temperatures overnight sank into the negative double digits, the worst cold to grip the region in a generation with all-time records still under threat. Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — Georgia’s largest school district has confirmed that around 260 employees have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed.

The Gwinnett County School District (GCPS) employees won’t be returning to school just yet as districts across the country continue to adjust their back-to-school plans to prevent the spread of the virus.

The situation in Gwinnett is fluid, GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach told CNN in an email Sunday evening.

“As of last Thursday, we had approximately 260 employees who had been excluded from work due to a positive case or contact with a case,” Roach said. “This number is fluid as we continue to have new reports and others who are returning to work,” she added.

The district — which is a northeastern suburb Atlanta – and is the largest in the school system in the state — is set to reopen with online learning on August 12.

Despite the high case count and the confirmed community spread, some parents held a protest last week demanding that children be allowed to return to in-person learning.

GCSD already had pushed the start date back to August 12, but had given the option for in-person learning until late July when the decision to only provide virtual learning was “due to the current COVID-19 situation in our county and the rising numbers of cases in Gwinnett County,” Roach explained.

Roach did not say if the newly identified positive cases have changed the district’s reopening plans.

There is already a reporting and tracing process in place as well as a protocol for excluding employees who test positive or have contact with a confirmed case, Roach said.

Roach said because of the tracing process the district determined that the majority of these 260 cases were the result of community spread. “We have people who have called in to report who have not been at school or work,” she said.

Gwinnett County has the second highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 17,781 confirmed cases, according to Georgia’s Department of Public Health. More than 190,000 cases and 3,800 deaths have been reported in the state as of Monday morning.

“Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county,” Roach said.

