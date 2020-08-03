LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) is searching for an individual who is suspected of shooting a man on a county road in unincorporated Lawrenceville on July 29.

According to a statement from the GCPD, around 9:30pm, were dispatched to a “person shot” call around 1165 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Several witnesses stopped to render aid to the 28-year old male victim who was shot in the leg along the side of the road. He was later transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Based on witness statements, the lead investigator assigned to this case believes that the shooter may be driving a white pickup truck with a partial license plate of “C95.”

We are seeking tips in this case. Please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-056125