BUFORD, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Police arrested Lawrence Gray, 30, in the homicide of his girlfriend, Katlyn Head, 30 according to a statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD).

On July 22nd, the GCPD received a 911 call that a female shot herself in a vehicle on I-985 Southbound in Buford. The caller, Lawrence Gray from Gainesville, told police that his girlfriend, Katlyn Head from Gainesville, shot herself while they were in their car.

Detectives gathered evidence from the vehicle and the crime scene. They also spoke with witnesses to gather more information about what occurred.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled a homicide. Investigators obtained warrants for Gray on July 31st for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Felony Murder.

Investigators believe that there still may be witnesses in this case. They are urging anyone who may have seen this incident on I-985 South or captured it on dash-cam to come forward and contact the police department.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-054116

Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.