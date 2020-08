MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man and self-proclaimed white supremacist with swastika tattoos, knocked a female bartender unconscious at a waterside bar and grill last Friday and it was caught on video.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Nicholas Arnold Schock walked through Pop’s Sunset Grille near Sarasota, shirtless with his pants nearly falling off, shouting “I’m a white supremacist.”

