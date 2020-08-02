PALM HARBOR, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Palm Harbor man for Possession of Child Pornography.

According to detectives, their investigation began in March 28, 2019 after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 56-year-old Daniel Henry “Hank” Harrison III.

Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Harrison’s Google account and his residence. Through their investigation, detectives recovered multiple child pornography images from multiple electronic devices belonging to Harrison. The suspect was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence, located at 4971 Cambridge Boulevard, Apartment 103, in Palm Harbor.

In an interview with detectives on July 29, 2020, Harrison admitted to owning the email address and phone number reported by Google. Detectives charged Harrison with 30 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

Harrison works as a piano salesperson and piano teacher. If you feel you have been a victim or know someone who had contact with Harrison or could be a victim, please contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200. The investigation continues.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this story.

