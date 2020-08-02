WIMAUMA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man in Wimauma was arrested on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after reports that he was waving a firearm at citizens while walking down the road.

At 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from citizens that a man walking near Railroad Street and State Road 674 was pointing a gun at vehicles driving by. Deputies arrived within minutes and located the armed man walking south on Railroad Street.

Eric Ricardo Felder, 66, was still holding and carelessly waving the firearm around in one hand with an alcoholic beverage in the other. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Felder was in possession of a loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver. He was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm while intoxicated, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest without violence.

“With an intoxicated person handling a loaded gun in public, this is an incident that could have potentially ended very badly. I am thankful that our deputies were able to quickly locate Eric Felder and arrest him without anyone getting hurt,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Threatening the safety of others and putting innocent citizens’ lives at risk is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County.”

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. HCSO Contributed to this story.

