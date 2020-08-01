TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – President Donald Trump stopped to fundraise for his reelection campaign yesterday in Tampa, a little more than three months from the Presidential Election. During his stop at Tampa International Airport with law enforcement and a group of supporters, he slammed Democrats, including his opponent, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

President Trump repeatedly told the crowd at the airport, defunding the police will not happen. “[Joe Biden] said that when the well-armed officers do their job, enforce the law, they become the enemy. I say, ‘they become the enemy when they enforce the law – that’s nice’. When asked recently, he supports cutting police budgets, Biden looked at them and said, ‘Yes, yes absolutely,’ but again, I don’t think he know what, exactly what the question meant.”

The President recently suggested the Presidential Election be delayed over voting-fraud concerns, but that change is in the hands of Congress where many members say the election will not be delayed.

Naomi Ruchim reports from New York, President Trump again pushed his unfounded claim that mail-in voting will cause rampant voter-fraud. This, after he Tweeted that the 2020 election will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history. Trump defended, “I don’t want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don’t want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing, and the election doesn’t mean anything.”

The President doesn’t have the power to delay an election. That decision is up to Congress, where Republican leaders say there will be an election on November 3, 2020. Senator Mitch McConnell defends, “Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions, and the Civil War have we ever not had a Federally scheduled election on time. And we’ll find a way to do that again this November third.”

In his argument, President Trump referred to New York’s recent primary election where it took more than a month to count absentee ballots, the results were just finalized this week. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio defended, “We need to have that election on time. We need to have an election so the American people can make their decision.”

This week, during the funeral of Representative John Lewis, a staunch voting rights activist, former President Barack Obama appeared to accuse the administration of voter suppression. “Even as we sit here, there are those in power, who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting.”

Back in April, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden predicted President Trump would try to move the election.