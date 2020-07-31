HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Thursday evening, the Tampa Police Department reported shooting spree that spanned multiple jurisdictions within Tampa city limits and Hillsborough County. After engaging investigative law enforcement resources from each jurisdiction, including Florida Highway Patrol, more details have emerged overnight.

UPDATE #1

Friday, July 31, 2020 5:04 AM

ARRESTED

Name: Antonio Cruz Ortiz

Age: 31

Charges: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (x7), Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (x4), and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle (x3)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified additional victims in a shooting investigation that spanned multiple areas in Tampa and Hillsborough County on Thursday night, July 30. Detectives worked through the night to determine charges for the shooting suspect and gather the following information:

Fountain Mist Drive and Tadpole Lane – 5 victims identified as being shot at by a passing vehicle in the area. None were struck. The arrestee was charged with Aggravated Assault (x5) for this event.

Lambright Street and Dale Mabry Hwy – 1 victim was shot at, but not struck, within his vehicle. The bullets flattened tires. The arrestee was charged with Attempted Murder and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle for this event.

Lambright Street west of Himes Avenue – 1 additional victim on Lambright was shot at, but not struck, within his vehicle. A bullet struck the vehicle. The arrestee was charged with Attempted Murder and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle for this event.

Sligh Avenue West of Habana Avenue – 4 victims were within a vehicle when the arrestee shot at their vehicle. The 2 adult victims (driver/front passenger) were hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The 2 children who were within the back seat, ages 4 and 2, were not struck by the bullets. The arrestee was charged with Attempted Murder (x2), Aggravated Assault (x2), and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle for this event.

Antonio Cruz Ortiz (H/M, DOB 05-04-1989) has been booked into Orient Road Jail for the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (x7), Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (x4), and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle (x3). His booking photo can be found below.

No additional information is available at this time.

Previous Release: July 30, 2020

A shooting suspect arrested in Tampa on Thursday night is also linked to multiple reports of shots fired in Hillsborough County.

At 7:28 pm Thursday, July 30, a resident on the 6300 block of Tadpole Lane in the Egypt Lake-Leto area reported seeing shots fired from a vehicle towards juveniles at a nearby park. Deputies responded and did not locate anyone with injuries.

Shortly after at 7:33 pm, an emergency call came in from the intersection of W Sligh Ave and N Habana Ave, where two victims reported being shot by a passing driver while inside their vehicle. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:35 pm at N Dale Mabry Hwy and Lambright St, another driver’s car was shot at leaving tires flattened. The driver pulled over in a CVS parking lot and called 911. The driver was not hurt during the shooting.

Deputies believe the same shooting suspect is linked to all three incidents, and the suspect began and ended his shooting spree within the city of Tampa before ultimately crashing his vehicle and being arrested within the city.

“We are thankful that through coordinated efforts with the Tampa Police Department, we were able to locate this dangerous individual who put so many lives at risk by shooting at random,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is still a very active investigation, and we are working to determine why this person acted in such a violent manner. The pain he has caused his victims, including a Tampa Police Officer, and his reckless disregard for human life is unacceptable. He will be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his actions.”

Any additional information on incidents that occurred within the city or the arrest of the shooting suspect should be directed to the Tampa Police Department.

