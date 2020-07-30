GRAYSON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A Loganville teenager has been charged with second degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield in a July 4th traffic accident that led to the death of a Loganville man according to a Gwinnett County Police Department statement.

Aaliyah Ritchie (age 18, Loganville) was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on July 24 and has since bonded out.

The GCPD said in a statement that on Saturday, July 4, a motorcycle with two occupants and an SUV collided at the intersection of GA-20 and Rosebud Road in Grayson. The occupants of the motorcycle were both ejected and were eventually transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the silver Honda Pilot was traveling north on Grayson Highway and entered the left turn lane to turn left onto Rosebud Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Clinton Mathews (age 51, Loganville), was traveling south on Grayson Highway. The driver of the Honda Pilot turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided. Matthews died of his injuries on July 19 as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is still active.