LAGRANGE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Marshal’s Office to investigate a shooting incident that occurred at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:22 PM, the Troup County Marshal’s Office was dispatched to Glass Bridge Park in reference to a man who had been bitten by a pit bull. Upon arrival, Deputy Marshals met with the complainant that had a bite wound to his leg. The Deputy Marshals began canvassing the area in search of the pit bull. A short time later, one of the deputy marshals observed the pit bull and exited his vehicle. The deputy marshal retrieved a dart gun and shot the dog with the dart to subdue the pit bull. The pit bull fled, at which time the deputy marshals began tracking the pit bull through the woods.

Upon coming in contact with the pit bull again, the pit bull charged at the deputy marshals in a very aggressive manner. Both deputy marshals fired at the pit bull with their handguns. During the shooting incident, one of the deputy marshals was shot in the arm. The injured deputy marshal was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.