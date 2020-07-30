DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —

PRESS RELEASE:

The DeKalb County Government, along with Crime Stoppers, is offering a $10,000 reward for details leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting an eight-year-old boy and a seventeen-year-old male.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, the DeKalb County Police Department was dispatched to Eastwyck Village Townhomes near Candler Road to investigate a possible shooting. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder and the teen suffering from a grazed wound to the leg.

During the investigation, detectives identified and arrested the driver of a stolen light grayish blue Subaru SUV that was involved in the incident; however, other suspects that were involved in the shooting have not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call DeKalb County PD Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).