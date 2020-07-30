FROSTPROOF, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Four arrests were made at the Frostproof “compound” described in Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s press conferences regarding the triple homicide massacre of the three friends fishing that occurred on July 17, 2020. It is the same legal residence of all three suspects in the massacre.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, PCSO Environmental Crimes detectives arrested 58-year-old Tony Wiggins Sr.; 42-year-old Robert Keene; 54-year-old Nydia Liboy; and 19-year-old Chyanne Eccleston of Frostproof for crimes related to environmental hazards at the property where they all live together.

“The property where these suspects live looks like a landfill and has raw sewage all over the ground. It’s not only not fit for humans, I wouldn’t even let a dog live there.” – Sheriff Grady Judd

According to their affidavits, PCSO homicide detectives were serving a search warrant at the parcel of land located at #27-301-31-000000-023090, listed as 0 Sarver Avenue in Frostproof (nearest cross street, Sandollar Street) related to the triple homicide that occurred July 17, 2020. There are five structures on the approximately one-acre sized piece of land. All three of the suspects in jail for the homicides live on that property, with the four suspects mentioned above.

The Homicide detectives observed several hazards, and asked PCSO Environmental Crimes detectives to respond and investigate. The following is an excerpt from the affidavits, and is self-explanatory:

The camper that the suspect[s] are living in have septic holding tanks opened draining onto the ground in a small hole with feces visible at the surface of the ground. The property was scattered with tires and miscellaneous broken down vehicles, metals, appliances, and other debris. Also throughout the property an excessive amount of flies were swarming around the trash, dog feces and human feces.

During an interview post Miranda with Tony Wiggins he stated that he knows that the septic tank is illegal but cannot afford to have a proper septic system installed, which is why he has it draining onto the ground. Mr. Wiggins also stated that the tires and other debris are collected from different areas and brought to the property to be scrapped for metals or fixed and sold; the tires are stored to be used on vehicles or trailers when needed.

The suspect is in violation of the following:

F.S.S. 386.04 (a) (b) Improperly built or maintained septic tanks, water closets, or privies.

F.S.S. 386.04 (a) (e) The creation, maintenance, or causing of any condition capable of breeding flies, mosquitoes, or other arthropods capable of transmitting diseases, directly or indirectly to humans.

F.S.S. 403.161, Operating an unpermitted landfill.

F.S.S. 403.717, Unpermitted waste tire storage facility.

Animal Control Supervisor Scarborough attempted to issue Mr. Wiggins a citation for animal control violation and Mr. Wiggins refused to sign the violation which is a violation of F.S.S. 828.27.

The Polk County Health Department and Polk County Code Enforcement also responded to the scene to conduct their own investigations, and those are ongoing.

There were three dogs and a cat at the property, and Animal Control responded to collect the animals. None of them had tags.