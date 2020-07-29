DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —

PRESS RELEASE:

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Reason Fredrick “Rick” Culpepper, age 68, on sexual exploitation of children charges. Culpepper was arrested in Cordele, Crisp County, Georgia by GBI agents and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, July 9, 2020, the GBI obtained information containing allegations of sexual exploitation of children occurring in Dooly County, Georgia. The GBI Regional Office in Perry, GA initiated an investigation with the assistance of an undercover agent in the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Culpepper traveled from Dooly County to Cordele, Crisp County, Georgia with the intent of meeting a 13-year-old female to engage in sexual activity. As a result of this investigation, he has been charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 counts of Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, 1 count of Child Molestation, 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, 1 count of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors, and 1 count of Trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude. Culpepper is being held at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on these charges.

Agents also executed a search warrant on Culpepper’s vehicle. Evidence recovered from the searches will be analyzed for further information.

Culpepper is a retired Dooly County Sheriff’s Deputy.

This GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the GBI at 478-987-4545.