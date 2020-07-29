Orlando, Fl. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. has sentenced Todd Joseph Simmerman (30, Titusville) to 60 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting two minors and committing the offenses while required to register as a sex offender. The court also ordered Simmerman to forfeit the electronic device he had used to commit the offenses.

Simmerman had pleaded guilty on January 27, 2020.

According to court documents, in 2013, Simmerman pleaded guilty to traveling to meet a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, after using a computer to lure a child, in violation of Florida law. As part of his sentence, he was required to register as a sex offender. Six months after completing his state sentence, Simmerman met a 15-year-old on Snapchat and enticed the child to engage in sexual activity. The child victim introduced Simmerman to a 15-year-old friend and Simmerman also preyed upon that child. Simmerman used his cellphone to record his sexually abusive encounters with both victims, which occurred over a period of about five months, until his arrest.

“This repeated child predator will spend the rest of his natural life in prison, thanks to HSI special agents and our partners at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office,” said HSI Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David J. Pezzutti. “While we cannot undo the damage of his horrible crimes, we hope that this sentence helps with the healing process for his victim.”