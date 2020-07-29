ROME, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —
PRESS RELEASE:
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the GBI arrested Anthony Lavell Williams, 27, of Rome, following a search warrant executed at his residence by the Floyd/Rome SWAT team. Williams was arrested on an armed robbery warrant from Carrollton PD.
The GBI has been assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Summerville Police Department, and Fort Oglethorpe Police Department in a series of armed robbery investigations that have occurred since December 2019.
Williams is suspected to have conducted armed robberies in Rome, Summerville, Fort Oglethorpe, and Carrolton, GA. Williams has also been suspected in several other armed robberies targeting Family Dollar, CVS, and Walgreens stores in the northwest Georgia area.
Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.