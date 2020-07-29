ATLANTA, Ga. (WC69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Fayette County Public Schools has moved back the start date of school for a second time to August 17, a week later than the August 10 date announced in early July. School was originally scheduled to start August 3 prior to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. This action was taken during a called meeting of the Fayette County Board of Education on July 27.

The board also approved offering both full time virtual and brick and mortar learning models for the 2020-2021 school year. Brick and mortar learning will start at the yellow (hybrid) level on August 17. Students pre-K through second grade will return to school five days a week. Students in grades 3-12 will attend school on an A/B schedule, meeting face-to-face at school two days a week and virtually the rest of the week.

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside school buildings with face covering breaks scheduled throughout the day.

The delayed start date will give parents additional time to consider the school choice model (brick and mortar or full time virtual) best suited for their family’s needs now that the school system has made a decision about how school will be conducted at the start of the new year.

The school choice form has been reopened and should be resubmitted only if parents are changing their original choice of brick and mortar school or full time virtual school, or if they are completing the form for the first time.

The form must be completed by midnight on July 29, and one form must be submitted for each student in a household. Responses will be used to help the school system plan for staffing for the coming school year. Parents who do not complete the form will have their students automatically enrolled in the brick and mortar model.

The school system notes that the operational level of the brick and mortar model is subject to change due to case spread of the virus, and recommendations made by the Georgia Department of Public Health. If the current range of cases is contained, the school system will maintain the yellow level. If confirmed cases decline for an acceptable duration, the school system could shift to the green level where students are in school all day, five days a week. If there is an increase in the spread of cases, the school system will move to the red level with full time distance learning for all brick and mortar students.