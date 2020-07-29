FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Today, a federal district judge sentenced prior felon Jeremy Juwan Rosello, 22, of Lauderdale Lakes, to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing stolen firearms that later ended up in the hands of alleged international firearms traffickers.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Robert Cekada, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Division, and Gregory Tony, Sheriff, Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO), made the announcement.

According to court documents, on September 22, 2018, officials in Lacolle, Canada seized 19 firearms and a silencer hidden inside a vehicle that was crossing from the United States to Canada. Two of the firearms seized in Canada, a Glock handgun and Sig Sauer handgun, along with the silencer, had been reported stolen in Broward County. ATF, in conjunction with BSO, determined that Rosello, a convicted felon, obtained the two handguns and silencer unlawfully in Broward County and sold them, through another convicted felon, to others alleged to be engaged in firearms trafficking. Investigation also determined that Rosello possessed several additional firearms unlawfully and was engaged in drug dealing at the time of the offense.

On July 23, 2019, Rosello pled guilty in federal court to one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the efforts by ATF and BSO for their joint investigative and prosecutorial efforts. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam C. McMichael.