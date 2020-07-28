ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —

Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday the date of the special election required for U.S. House of Representatives District 5, which became vacant with the death of Rep. John Lewis (D-5).

The special election will be held on September 29 for the district, which includes parts of Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. A runoff, if needed, will be held on December 1, 2020.

The federally required deadline to send ballots to overseas and military voters for this election is August 14. In order to allow sufficient time to prepare ballots to meet that deadline, qualifying for the special election will be in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, July 30, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.; and Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The Elections Division is located in the Twin Towers State Buildings at 2 MLK Jr Drive, Atlanta, Georgia. The qualifying fee shall be $5,220.00.

Monday, August 31, 2020 is the last day to register to vote for the special election.

Because this process will begin as civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis is honored nationally and in Georgia, the Secretary of State’s office will be withholding further comment on the special election until next week out of respect.