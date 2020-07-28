ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —

On Friday, July 24, 2020, Kerry Lamar Grier, age 30, of Rome, GA, was arrested for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a felony amount of marijuana, aggravated assault on police officers, and numerous other traffic charges.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, the GBI Calhoun office was requested by Floyd County Police Department to assist in an aggravated assault on police officers’ case at Floyd Medical Center. Grier attempted to run over Floyd County Police Officer Lieutenant Christopher Hovers. Members of the Rome/Floyd Metro Drug Task Force stopped Grier’s vehicle by force. During the arrest, officers found Grier was in possession of a handgun, a felony amount of suspected marijuana, and a quantity of cash.

Grier and a Floyd County Police Officer were taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Grier was released then taken to the Floyd County Jail. The officer was also released with minor injuries.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Calhoun office at (706) 624-1424.