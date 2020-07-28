FAIRMOUNT, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —
PRESS RELEASE:
On Friday, July 24, 2020, the GBI arrested Fairmount Police Chief Chandler Walter, 31, of Calhoun, and Fairmount Police Officer Olan Mark Lowe, 48, of Calhoun, and charged each with False Official Certificates and Writings by Officers.
On Thursday, June 11, 2020, the Gordon County District Attorney requested the GBI Region 1 Calhoun office to investigate allegations that Chief Walter and Officer Lowe had falsified Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) records and improperly used the GCIC/CJIS network during a test. The chief and officer were placed on administrative leave at the start of this investigation by the city.
Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.