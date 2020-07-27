ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) —

PRESS RELEASE:

On Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:16 pm, Officers with the Uniform Patrol Division were dispatched to Apartment I-37, Walden Pointe Apartments at 701 Carver Road Griffin, Georgia. Upon their arrival, they found Jeffery Ryan Deluca in the doorway of the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Deluca was transported to an Atlanta area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators worked non-stop since first being summoned to the location. Based on leads that were developed by investigators, tips, witness interviews and the execution of search warrants, it has been determined that the incident was a failed drug transaction.

The following individuals have been arrested:

Xavier Lamar Carter, age 21 of Barnesville, Georgia

Ryan Willis, age 20 of Jonesboro, Georgia.

Damarion Sinkfield, age 17 of Griffin, Georgia.

They have each been charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.