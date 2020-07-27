DULUTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Gwinnett County Police detectives have released the last known photos of a man whose body was found burned on a Duluth wooded trail. These photos were taken at a convenience store prior to the murder.

Investigators released a statement late last week saying they have identified the victim as Raul Zapata-Garcia (47 year old male from Duluth). At this time detectives are working to find more information on this case. They are urging anyone who may have information about Zapata-Garcia to come forward. Witnesses and tipsters can contact the police department directly or remain anonymous by contacting crime stoppers at the phone number listed below.

Gwinnett County Police Department previously stated it had determined the burned body discovered in Duluth July 20th is a homicide. A male called 911 after locating the body around 11:30 a.m. on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite Boulevard and West Liddell Road.

Investigators believe that the person located in the woods was shot at least one time. They are still trying to confirm the identity of the deceased person.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the burned body and immediately contacted homicide investigators.

Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and are assisting in processing the scene. The identity of the deceased person will be withheld until the next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-053547