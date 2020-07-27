MARRIETTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Attempted robbery in the parking lot of 1255 Roswell Road

At approximately 7:10 PM Sunday night July 26, 2020 a group of suspects exited their vehicle, what appeared to be a black 2018 Honda Accord in the parking lot of 1255 Roswell Road. One of the suspects approached a man who was walking from his vehicle toward the business. That suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his jewelry and money. The victim refused to comply and the suspect immediately fired at least two rounds, with neither round striking the victim. The victim was also armed and produced his handgun but did not return fire. Within approximately one minute of the initial gun fire, a Marietta Police officer pulled into the parking lot in his marked police vehicle to report to work for a “part-time” security assignment at the business. When the marked police vehicle entered the lot, the suspects fled the area in their vehicle. Witnesses stopped the officer and told him what had happened. While he was gathering information and quickly checking the parking lot for anyone injured, the victim entered the business and told employees what had just occurred. Witness statements were gathered along with video images from the business.

The suspect vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger side and the front right tire has been replaced with a spare/temporary wheel. Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects who were inside it last night is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.