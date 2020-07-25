HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer and his team were busy Friday conducting a Logic & Accuracy test on the election equipment that will be used for the 2020 Primary Election on August 18, 2020, and early voting in Hillsborough County which is open August 3, 2020 through August 16, 2020.

“This is about transparency and integrity. We test every one of our tabulators, and then perform this public test of randomly selected equipment to demonstrate the accuracy of our vote tabulation,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

Elections supervisors are required by Florida law to use election equipment that meets the state’s stringent certification standards, and to perform this Logic & Accuracy Test before every election.

During the test, stacks of pre-filled ballots are scanned through a random selection of the ballot scanners that will be used for all three methods of voting (Early Voting, Vote By Mail and Election Day voting) to ensure that the scanners are reading every position on the ballot and counting votes

accurately.

Latimer explains to CW44 News At 10, “We run what we call, a test deck through them. We know what the outcome should be. This is to guarantee the accuracy that the machine can see every line where a vote can be cast but also that they correctly and accurately tabulate the results.”

After the Logic & Accuracy Test, the equipment is sealed and kept under camera surveillance until being deployed to voting locations.

Other checks and balances that ensure the accuracy and integrity of our vote tabulation include:

— Comparing the number of voter check-ins with the number of ballots scanned

— Posting paper results tapes from each scanner on the doors of polling places after voting has concluded

— Performing a post-election audit of 100% of our ballots by scanning them through an independent system to verify reported results

For any questions you have about the upcoming elections, please visit the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website.

