JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Richard Everett Camp, Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy to commit wire fraud offense and for the conspiracy to commit mail fraud offense. He faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy to commit money laundering offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set. As part of the agreement, the court has ordered restitution to Swisher International, Inc., and the forfeiture of three pieces of real property, two vehicles, and more than $250,000.