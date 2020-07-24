The following individuals have been arrested in the double murder investigation for the deaths of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell:

Desmond Lavonta Brown, age 28, charged with Malice Murder (2cts), Felony Murder (2 cts), Aggravated Battery (2cts), Aggravated Assault (2cts), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by First Offender Probationer, Theft by Taking, Tampering with Evidence (3cts), False Statements and Writings, and Abandonment of a Dead Body (2cts). Devin Lashawn Watts, age 36, charged with Malice Murder (2cts), Felony Murder (2 cts), Aggravated Battery (2cts), Aggravated Assault (2cts), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Theft by Taking, Tampering with Evidence (3cts), False Statements and Writings, and Abandonment of a Dead Body (2cts). Christopher Leedarius Pullen, age 23, charged with Felony Murder (2cts), Aggravated Battery (2cts), Aggravated Assault (2cts), Abandonment of Dead Body (2cts), Tampering with Evidence (3cts), Theft by Taking, False Statements and Writings.

All three are in custody at the Floyd County Jail.

GBI Agents announce that Vanita Richardson’s vehicle has been recovered. The vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Corolla, gold in color, had been missing since the victims’ death. The vehicle was located in the City of South Fulton. The vehicle was transported to Rome, Georgia to be processed for evidence.

The investigation into the death of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell represents efforts from numerous law enforcement agencies from Rome and the surrounding areas.

May 22, 2020 Update:

On May 21, 2020, Desmond Lavonta Brown, age 28, was rearrested by the GBI for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana of less than an ounce. This arrest comes after also being arrested on May 20, 2020 in Bartow County by the U.S. Marshals Service & the Bartow/Cartersville Drug Task Force for possession of over an ounce of marijuana. He currently remains in custody in Floyd County Jail.

The victim’s (Vanita Richardson) vehicle has not been located. Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the GBI tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

May 20, 2020 Update:

The following individuals have been arrested in connection with the double homicide investigation in Rome, GA:

Arrested 5/18/20: Desmond Lavonta Brown, age 28, charge – misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer. Arrested 5/19/20: Devin Lashawn Watts, age 36, charges – theft of receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

These arrests were the results of search warrants executed on apartments and vehicles based on leads that were developed and tips received from the GBI Tip Line. This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this this case is urged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

May 15, 2020 (Update #3)

Investigators seeking assistance:

The vehicle attached belonged to the victim Vanita Richardson. The investigation has shown that both Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell were in this vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The vehicle’s location is not known at this time but investigators believe that it could be somewhere in the Metro Atlanta area. Anyone with information concerning this vehicle or the investigation, please contact the GBI tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

1997 Toyota Corolla

Gold in color

Georgia license plate: RTJ6295

Please note that the attached photograph is NOT the actual vehicle, but is the same make, model, and color.

May 14, 2020 (Update #2)

Update in Rome Death investigation: Two females have been identified as Vanita Richardson, age 19, of Rome, GA and Trevena Clarece Campbell, age 31, of Rome, GA. A GBI Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy on both Richardson & Campbell. The manner of death is homicide. If you were traveling in that area and saw anything suspicious between Tuesday @ 10:30 PM & Wednesday @ 11 AM, investigators need your help. Please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) with any information pertinent to the investigation.

May 14, 2020 (Update #1)

Update in Rome Death investigation: Two females were found deceased under the Etowah bridge (Loop 1) on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. If you were traveling in that area and saw anything suspicious between Tuesday @ 10:30 PM & Wednesday @ 11 AM, investigators need your help. Please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) with any information pertinent to the investigation.

Original Statement – May 13, 2020

The GBI has been requested by the Rome Police Department to investigate the deaths of 2 individuals. Agents are on scene at Loop 1 at Etowah Bridge gathering information. We’ll provide an update later.