Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce his office’s fourth financial recovery tele-town hall titled, Rebuilding & Recovering Financially: A Path to Financial Recovery. The tele-town hall, hosted through the She Leads financial literacy program, will provide insight and advice for Georgia small business owners and entrepreneurs who are struggling during the current economic turmoil. The event will take place on July 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM. The tele-town hall is free and open to all Georgians. A select group of business leaders will answer questions regarding actions and strategies to recoup financial losses, manage financial risk during the rebuilding process, and fundraise while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. “She Leads provides valuable guidance and advice for Georgians looking to thrive even in the most difficult economic times,” said Raffensperger. “With the help of our Securities Division and the Investor Protection Trust (IPT), we are working diligently to offer recovery resources to the people of Georgia. We will overcome this adversity together.” Confirmed speakers for this free tele-town hall include Business Financial Strategist Marguerite Pressley Davis; Director, KYC Retail Bank Leader, Senior Vice President, Citibank, North America Holly Hastings; and CEO/Founder of The Labz Farah Allen. The event will be moderated by the host of GPB’s Lawmakers, Donna Lowry “We will make sure Georgia remains the number one state for business,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. “Our administration is committed to empowering the small business owners of Georgia, many of whom are strugglinig with economic burdens of COVID-19.”