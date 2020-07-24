TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa-based company, JET ICU helped a St. Petersburg, Florida couple bring their twins home which were prematurely born in Utah.

It began more than two months ago when babies, Sydney and David, begin carried by a surrogate mother living in Utah were born prematurely. The twins biological parents, Allison Herman and John Waterman were forced to watch most of their children’s first few weeks of life via Facetime from their St. Petersburg home.