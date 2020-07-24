GREYSON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The GCPD Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a collision from a few weeks ago that has now resulted in a delayed death for one of the drivers.

On Saturday, July 4, at around 1:30pm, officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to an injury crash on Grayson Highway (SR20) at the intersection with Rosebud Road in Grayson. The collision involved a motorcycle with two occupants and an SUV. The occupants of the motorcycle were both ejected and were eventually transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the silver Honda Pilot was traveling north on Grayson Highway and entered the left turn lane to turn left onto Rosebud Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Clinton Mathews (age 51, Loganville), was traveling south on Grayson Highway. The driver of the Honda Pilot turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided.

The investigator assigned to this case learned that Clinton died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, July 19. The investigation is still active.