SMYRNA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
On July 16, 2020 at 5:46pm, at the Cumberland Marketplace Shopping Center-2407 Cumberland Blvd. Smyrna, GA 30080, Ronald Green of Marietta, GA and Clifton “Casey” Emmert of Marietta, GA were shot and killed in an ambush style attack.
The suspect in this case is an unknown race male who at the time of the shooting was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black fitted jeans, and red and white sneakers.
The suspect fled in a dark grey, newer model Toyota Camry with a “tag applied for” license plate.
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identity the suspect in this case.