ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Trash threatens the health of our shared waterways, but Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s annual Sweep the Hooch cleanup and new crowdfunding initiative aims to empower people to take litter pollution into their own hands.

Sweep the Hooch is an annual watershed-wide trash cleanup that brings together hundreds of

volunteers each year at dozens of parks, tributaries, and access points along the Chattahoochee River.While this year’s cleanup has been rescheduled in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic,

organizers are hopeful that the event will still have a positive impact on the river we all share. Last

year, more than 1,100 dedicated community volunteers gathered a record-setting 32 tons of trash

and tires from and along the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries in just one day.

“Despite all the success we’ve had in past years, trash continues to plague the Chattahoochee River,” said Tammy Bates, Outings Manager with CRK, who has seen firsthand discarded singleuse personalprotective equipment like gloves and masks in our tributaries. “So much depends on the health of this waterway, so supporting cleanups like Sweep the Hooch along with CRK’s other water quality projects is absolutely vital.”

In honor of Sweep the Hooch celebrating its 10th anniversary, CRK is encouraging everyone to

fundraise on behalf of their favorite spot on the river using an online donation platform. All funds

raised will support the organization’s year-round cleanup efforts, including volunteer opportunities

and in-stream trash collection devices.

Sweep the Hooch will take place on Saturday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at dozens of

cleanup sites throughout the watershed, where volunteers will have the opportunity to walk, wade

or paddle to gather trash. Masks or face coverings will be required for all in attendance. Hand sanitizer will be available.