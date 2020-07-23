LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Asha Bluett. Bluett has a diminished mental capacity and requires constant medical attention. She disappeared from home on the 1500 block of Julianna Drive sometime during the night.

Bluett’s family said that she is on foot but likely may not know where she is.

Bluett is a 16 year old female with a ponytail with shaved sides. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt. She stands approximately 5’01 in height and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-054276