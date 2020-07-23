OCALA, Fl (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

United States District Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. has sentenced Anthony Michele DeCotis, Jr. (32, Eustis) to 18 years in federal prison for possessing with intent the to distribute methamphetamine and possessing of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. DeCotis had pleaded guilty on January 29, 2020.

According to court records, on August 3, 2017, DeCotis was in a vehicle that had been stopped by an officer with Eustis Police Department. After a drug detection dog indicated to the presence of drugs, the officer found that DeCotis possessed three ounces of methamphetamine, three firearms, more than $2,000 cash, a scale, and multiple baggies.

At the time of his arrest, DeCotis was on release from a state bond for charges related to similar conduct 10 weeks prior. He was later found guilty in state court for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to serve 36 months in state prison. Judge Dalton ordered the 18-year federal sentence to run consecutive to the state sentence.

DeCotis was determined to be a Career Offender based on his multiple prior convictions for drug felonies and violent crimes. He had been recently released from prison in February 2017, six months before committing these offenses.