The Gwinnett County Police Department is currently investigating the discovery of a burned body in Duluth. Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

DULUTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In an updated statement the Gwinnett County Police Department has determined the burned body discovered in Duluth Monday is a homicide. A male called 911 after locating the body around 11:30 a.m. on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite Boulevard and West Liddell Road.

Investigators believe that the person located in the woods was shot at least one time. They are still trying to confirm the identity of the deceased person.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the burned body and immediately contacted homicide investigators.

Arson investigators and the medical examiner’s office have been requested and are assisting in processing the scene. The identity of the deceased person will be withheld until the next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-053547