HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

Supervisor of Elections to Conduct Public Test of Election Equipment Friday

On Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m., the Hillsborough County Canvassing Board will meet to oversee the conduct of a Logic & Accuracy Test of ballot scanners that will be used in the 2020 Primary Election.

“This is about transparency and integrity. We test every one of our tabulators, and then perform this public test of randomly selected equipment to demonstrate the accuracy of our vote tabulation,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

Elections supervisors are required by Florida law to use election equipment that meets the state’s stringent certification standards, and to perform this Logic & Accuracy Test before every election.

During the test, stacks of pre-filled ballots are scanned through a random selection of the ballot scanners that will be used for all three methods of voting (Early Voting, Vote By Mail and Election Day voting) to ensure that the scanners are reading every position on the ballot and counting votes

accurately.

After the Logic & Accuracy Test, the equipment is sealed and kept under camera surveillance until being deployed to voting locations.

Other checks and balances that ensure the accuracy and integrity of our vote tabulation include:

— Comparing the number of voter check-ins with the number of ballots scanned

— Posting paper results tapes from each scanner on the doors of polling places after voting has concluded

— Performing a post-election audit of 100% of our ballots by scanning them through an independent system to verify reported results

The test is open to the public and takes place Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, 33619. Attendees, including media, should go to the warehouse entrance in the back of the building, where they can observe from outside or inside the

building. Those who come in the building will be required to pass a temperature check, maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times.

More information about the 2020 Primary Election is available at VoteHillsborough.org.