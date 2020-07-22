ST. PETERSBURG, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

UPDATE at Wed Jul 22, 2020 15:39: The deceased victim in last night’s pedestrian crash has been identified as Michael J. Still (DOB 06/15/1980).

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

About 9:20 PM , A BMW sedan headed southbound on 4th St. North struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The victim, an adult male, was crossing 4th Street North just south of 11th Ave. North. The victim died at the scene.

The driver stopped and is cooperating. There are no signs of impairment.

Investigators have closed all lanes, north and southbound on 4th St. N. , between 9th and 11th Ave. N. for several hours.

This investigation is ongoing.

Update will be provided once the victim’s next of kin is contacted.