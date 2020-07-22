TAMPA, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

TAMPA POLICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE

Incident Date/Time: 7/21/2020 at 12:52 PM

Location: 1919 W. St. Joseph St

Victim Info: adult Hispanic male, 29 years old

Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a subject found dead in the garage bay of an auto body shop. Officers arrived to find an adult male victim with upper body trauma. Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act. Detectives are currently working to develop

leads in the case.

Anyone who may have information related to this homicide investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.