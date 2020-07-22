TAMPA, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

TAMPA POLICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE

Incident Date/Time: 7/21/2020 at 12:52 PM

Location: 1919 W. St. Joseph St

Victim Info: adult Hispanic male, 29 years old

Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a subject found dead in the garage bay of an auto body shop. Officers arrived to find an adult male victim with upper body trauma. Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act. Detectives are currently working to develop leads in the case.

Anyone who may have information related to this homicide investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

UPDATE: Thu Jul 23, 2020 11:48 AM

HOMICIDE SUSPECT APPREHENDED IN GEORGIA AFTER CRIME SPREE, SHOOTING DEPUTY

The suspect in a July 21 homicide investigation was apprehended in southern Georgia on July 22 after shooting at Lanier County Sheriff’s Deputies, injuring one. Read Full Story: Tampa Murder Suspect Arrested In Georgia After Committing Additional Crimes

William Welland, 27 years old, was driving the victim’s vehicle in Georgia where he is reported to have committed additional crimes, ranging from armed home invasion to the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Welland is currently being treated at a hospital in Georgia.

Tampa Police Detectives are enroute to Georgia to continue the homicide investigation, which although still active, does not appear to have been a random event.