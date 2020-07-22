File photo of Georgia Tech. (Credit: Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities across Georgia are offering mixed options for students to begin classes for Fall 2020, including in-person and virtual classes.
To view each institution’s plans, along with its mask and social distancing guidelines, click on the respective links.
- Face-to-face classes start on Monday, August 10
- No Fall Break will be observed
- Classes end November 24, 2020
- Virtual final exams from November 30 – December 3
- Resuming campus operations in phases
- In-person classes start Monday, August 10
- Face masks required in most campus buildings, in addition to social distancing
- Fall semester begins on Monday, August 17
- Instructional options include classroom, online and hybrid/extended courses
- Courses scheduled to end before Thanksgiving Break, November 23
- Complete virtual final exams by December 5
- Official start date is Wednesday, August 19; varies depending on specific program
- Limited students allowed to take in-person classes and live in residence halls
- COVID-19 testing protocols in place
- Classes start Monday, August 24
- Blended learning for most courses, including face-to-face and online sessions
- Face covering required while inside campus facilities
- Classes start Monday, August 17
- Both in-class and remote courses
- Currently establishing physical distancing protocols for classrooms
- Fall semester begins Monday, August 17
- Plans in place for on-campus instruction
- Social distancing, face coverings and self monitoring for COVID-19 required
- Temperature checks to be conducted as students enter campus
- Classes start Thursday, August 20; no changes to academic calendar
- In-person instruction
- Virtual final exams
Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the Atlanta area recently announced plans to conduct all classes virtually for the Fall 2020 semester, including Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clarke Atlanta University. Online classes for those campuses begin on August 19.