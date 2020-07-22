CITRUS COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –



The Citrus County School Board Approves New School Start Date and Mask Policy

This afternoon, during an emergency meeting of the Citrus County School Board, Superintendent Sam Himmel presented her recommendations regarding the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year.

Her first recommendation was to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year for students until Thursday, August 20, 2020. This recommendation was discussed and approved unanimously. This new start date also includes students who are enrolled in our Citrus Virtual School. Mrs. Himmel’s recommendation was to provide ample time for teachers and staff to prepare for the upcoming school year, as we have had more than 2,600 students enroll in our Citrus Virtual School.

Mrs. Himmel then recommended to the board to require face coverings for all students and staff on school buses, and while on school campuses when social distancing is not feasible. After some discussion, the board unanimously approved this recommendation and policy.

“As it is well noted, the fluidity of this situation is unprecedented,” says Superintendent Himmel. “Therefore, the relationships and collaborations we have established with our local health authorities are invaluable as my staff and I prepare for the reopening of schools. As plans develop, we remain mindful these circumstances are likely to change, however, we will remain flexible and compassionate to the needs of our students and staff.”

With these changes, parents can revisit our enrollment options. We will be flexible with families wishing to change their enrollment options now that new recommendations have been approved. If you wish for your child to return to brick and mortar, contact your child’s school. If your decision is to enroll in our Citrus Virtual School, click here to complete the process. This form is also located for parents in Skyward Family Access.