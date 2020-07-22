Filed Under:arrested, Atlanta, Child support, fraudulent, gbi, Jail, man, Michael Odell Dorsey, Payment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the GBI arrested Michael Odell Dorsey, 30, of Atlanta. Dorsey was charged with four counts Identity Fraud and four counts Computer Theft.

On February 21, 2019, the Georgia Department of Law, State of GA Attorney General’s Office, requested the GBI to investigate both successful and multiple attempts to use stolen methods of payment to make fraudulent online payments of owed child support to the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS). During the course of the investigation, Dorsey was identified as the perpetrator. The Georgia Department of Community Supervision assisted the GBI in apprehending and arresting Dorsey.