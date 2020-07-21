Three days after a triple homicide shook the small town of Frostproof in Polk County, the Sheriff’s office is pleading for someone to step up with information.

ORIGINAL STORY ON JULY 18, 2020.

“This is a clay road that runs off of Highway 27. It’s orange groves and cow pastures and a beautiful lake. A quiet community except for Friday and Saturday night,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

During a press conference Monday, Sheriff Judd recalled the horrific moments leading up to that 911 call.

“These guys, as they do often because they are three buddies just this tight, are going to fish. And dad is home in bed asleep. He knows that his sons going down there to fish. He received an emergency call from his son and all he can make out is ‘help’,” said the sheriff.

The victim’s father arrived to find all three victims’ vehicles parked at the scene. Sheriff Judd says the son’s last words before passing away could help in the investigation.

“His son is saying some things to him which obviously we’re not releasing to the public at this point in time. And that’s maybe too bad for the suspects of the murder and good for the investigation,” said Sheriff Judd. “There’s been some question about, ‘well, why didn’t dad use the son’s phone from there?’. Well, I don’t know whether or not he looked for it but he probably wouldn’t have found it. We had a difficult time finding it ourselves after the fact when we were doing our investigation.”

Based on evidence at the scene, officers say they have reason to believe there is more than one suspect involved, At this time, they don’t believe drugs or theft to be a motive.

“We saw items in the trucks that were certainly worthy of theft that weren’t taken, now that’s not to say there was something there we don’t we don’t get no about that wasn’t,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd says his office has received more than 100 tips so far but no arrests have been made yet.

“We want to be the voice for those young men who lost their voice on Friday night when their life was snuffed out by some nasty, evil, person or persons. And that’s what they are, they are nasty, evil, ugly, mean, murdering people. And I would use other adjectives but you would bleep that out,” said Sheriff Judd.

From detectives to crime and homicide analysts, he says dozens have been working this investigation since the moment they received that 911 call.

“We are going to work nonstop until there’s absolutely nothing left to do. And my bet, because our homicide detectives are simply the very best, we’ve only had like two unsolved homicide in the last 11 years, my best guess is we solve it,” said Sheriff Judd.

Officers don’t believe there to be any threat to the community at this time.

“Anytime that you have a murderer that’s not locked up, they can be a threat. But let me underscore: there is no evidence or information at this point in the investigation that there are people out here on a murdering spree,” said Sheriff Judd.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has upped the reward from $5,000 to $30,000 with the help of other agencies. If you call with information leading to an arrest – you will remain completely anonymous.

