ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Six Flags Parkway near Hillcrest Drive on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12:57 a.m.

According to investigators, a maroon 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on Six Flags Parkway towards Hillcrest Drive while a gold 2003 Buick Le Sabre was traveling south on Six Flags Parkway. The Buick Le Sabre was exceeding the posted speed limit and crossed the centerline in a curve, colliding head-on with the Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Buick Le Sabre, 23-year-old Willdarrius Galloway of Lithia Springs, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 27-year-old Ajsa Goodall of Mableton, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Two minor children were passengers of the Jeep Liberty. A 5-year-old male was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital with serious injuries. A 10-month-old female was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital and pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.