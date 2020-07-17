POLK COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

Davenport Man Arrested on 60 Counts Possession of Child Pornography

On July 16, 2020, PCSO Computer Crimes detectives arrested 24 year-old Michael Anthony Jones of Davenport, FL charging him with 60 counts possession of child pornography (enhanced) (F-2). The charges are enhanced because the images/videos met one of the following criteria per FSS 755.0847:

a) The offender possesses 10 or more images of any form of child pornography regardless of content; and

(b) The content of at least one image contains one or more of the following:

1. A child who is younger than the age of 5

2. Sadomasochistic abuse involving a child

3. Sexual Battery involving a child

4. Sexual bestiality involving a child

5. Any movie involving a child, regardless of length and regardless of whether the movie contains sound.

This investigation began in May of 2020 when Computer Crimes detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a “Mike Jones” was downloading images/videos of child pornography. During the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect lived in a motel unit in Davenport, and discovered downloads which contained pornographic images/video depicting children as young as one year-old being sexually abused.

On July 16, 2020, detectives executed a search warrant at the unit where they found two young children and their mother living with Jones. They seized a cell phone belonging to Jones. There were 60 files, video and images, depicting child pornography, some victims as young as 2-3 months-old being sexually abused.

“I am grateful for organizations like NCMEC who vow to protect our children from sexual exploitation and abuse. We will do a full investigation regarding any and all children Jones had access to, to determine if they are victims of any sort of sexual abuse, including child pornography.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The Department of Children and Families was notified. Jones has been booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held on no bond until his first appearance which is scheduled for today. The investigation is ongoing, and pending a forensic examination of his electronic devices and a screening of the children he had access to, additional charges are possible.