HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) –

Hillsborough Temporarily Closes Summer Camp at Gardenville Recreation Center Due to COVID-19 Concerns

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 181

(July 17, 2020) – Hillsborough County is temporarily suspending the summer camp program at Gardenville Recreation Center after three children tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The program at Gardenville Recreation Center, 6219 Symmes Road in Gibsonton, has more than 60 campers. Parents have been notified of the closure and advised that any child who has or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus stay at home, and the parent should contact a health-care provider

immediately.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to reopen the summer camp on July 30th after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, call (813)

272-5900, the County’s main information line.

