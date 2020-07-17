HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL (CW44 News At 10) – Highlands County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook with some levity in regards to face masks. The video depicts, Gentry, a K-9 employed by the sheriff’s office on how to – and how not to wear a face mask.

The rest of the Facebook post reads as follows:

Since masks are being required at more & more places, K-9 Gentry is here to give a quick reminder of the proper way to wear one. (Please don’t turn this into a debate about masks; we are just trying to bring a little humor into the situation.)

#K9Gentry #sheriffk9 #lawdogs

