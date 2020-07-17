TAMPA, FL (CW44 News At 10) – Florida Department of Juvenile Justice probation officer, Darius Brantley was arrested Thursday for 2 counts of video voyeurism at a Tampa Walmart at 1720 Hillsborough Ave. East.

On 07/13/2020, Darius Jamaal Brantley (D.O.B. 08/18/1990), was captured by Walmart surveillance cameras using a phone to take video from the victim without her consent. Brantley walked behind the victim using his phone to take video from underneath the victim’s dress twice.

Upon the victim noticing the defendant’s action, they looked eye-to-eye and the defendant walked away from the victim. The victim notified police after the defendant left the store.

A Walmart loss-prevention officer was able see the suspect get into his vehicle. The license tag provided officers the address for the defendant as 8325 N Orangeview Ave. in Tampa Fl.

Officers were also able to collect the video showing the defendant taking video of the victim twice and three color still pictures of the defendant as he was committing the offense.

Brantley was arrested on a warrant on 07/16/2020.

Brantley works for the Florida Dept.of Juvenile Justice and is a probation officer.

