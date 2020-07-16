CORDELE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, an autopsy was conducted on the body of the 4-year-old victim. Preliminary results indicate that the victim died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The early investigation indicates that the 4-year-old was shot while she and her 3-year-old brother were playing with a gun that was found inside the residence at 151 C Alley Ave., Rochelle. The investigation has also revealed that the father of the victim, Johnny Lee Kellom, age 28, was at the residence with the two children. The firearm was not secured and one of the children gained access to it.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8:15 p.m., Kellom was taken into custody by Region 13 agents, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the Wilcox County Sheriff in Cordele, Georgia. Kellom has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, giving false statements, and reckless conduct. He was transported to the Crisp County Jail where he is being held.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 13 Perry, Georgia Office was requested by the Rochelle Police Department and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation of a four-year-old.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:00 p.m, the father of the victim came to the Rochelle Police Department stating that his 4-year-old daughter had been shot. Rochelle dispatchers requested a Rochelle Officer to respond to the Police Department to assist. Upon the officer’s arrival, the man left the area.