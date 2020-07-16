SELMA, AL - MARCH 01: Stacey Abrams speaks during the Martin & Coretta S. King Unity Breakfast on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Presidential candidates and their supporters continue to campaign before voting starts on Super Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In a press release issued on July 14, 2020, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia voters are on the receiving end of misinformation he alleged is being spread by Stacey Abrams and her organization, Fair Fight Action (FFA).

FFA says it advocates for fair elections by educating voters about their rights and encouraging them to participate in elections. Raffensperger referred to the organization as a “political fundraising group.”

Raffensperger’s office indicated it received a “credible report” that Fulton County stopped accepting absentee votes sent by email. After his office received that information, he said FFA called for his office to urge all 159 counties to process emailed absentee ballot applications.

However, Raffanesperger said there is no evidence indicating other counties failed to process any emailed absentee ballots, which he said is required under Georgia law. He said in a statement, “Politicians, even failed gubernatorial candidates, should know better than deliberately spreading election misinformation. mplying that counties are not following Georgia law when there is no evidence of that, simply to get media attention, is the height of irresponsibility. Fundraising off of that misinformation is even worse. Unfortunately, spreading misinformation for fundraising purposes has been what we’ve come to expect from Stacey Abrams since she lost her election in 2018. Even Joe Biden recognizes that allowing ‘disinformation to run rampant… puts the very integrity of our elections at risk.’”

An email allegedly received by an Fulton County absentee voter indicated the following:

We have received your email. If it is an absentee application, Fulton County no longer accepts absentee applications via email unless you are a UOCAVA (military or overseas) voter. You can mail the absentee application to: Fulton County Registration and Elections, 130 Peachtree St. SW Suite 2186, Atlanta, GA 30303 You can track the progress of your ballot at the Secretary Of State’s website (http://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov) which is an excellent source to check the status of your absentee application and much more. Thank you for contacting us.

CW69 News at 10 was unable to verify the authenticity of the email.

FFA Spokesman Seth Bringman issued the following statement in response to Raffensperger’s accusations:

Brad Raffensperger is wrong again. At least one county was violating the law. We told Brad to do his job and make sure all counties are following the law. The county identified reversed course following our statement. There are 158 additional counties that Brad must make sure are following the law. That’s his job. It’s really that simple. In terms of ‘fundraising’, there was no fundraising on this issue. The Secretary of State’s office is the only entity spreading disinformation.

Raffensperger’s office indicated Fulton County has since indicated it will accept the emailed applications. His office also advised it is working with a vendor to build a portal allowing voters go online to request absentee ballot applications. The portal is expected to be operational by the November election.